Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 30

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Colonial Forge vs. Stafford (at Gauntlet), TBD; Multiple Schools vs. Stafford (at Gauntlet), 3:30; Brooke Point vs. North Stafford (at Augustine Golf Course), 4; Spotsylvania vs. Culpeper County (at Culpeper Country Club), 4.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

James Monroe at Eastern View, 4; King George at Culpeper, 6; Stafford at Brooke Point, 6; Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 6; Mountain View at Riverbend, 6; King George at Culpeper, 6:30; Caroline at Louisa, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Essex at Caroline, 6:15; Stafford at Brooke Point, 6:30; Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 6:30; Mountain View at Riverbend, 6:30; Culpeper at Rappahannock County, 7:30.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Multiple Schools at Caroline, 5.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Multiple schools at Caroline, 5.

Thursday, Aug. 31

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Brooke Point vs. TBA (at Fawn Lake), TBD; Mountain View vs. Massaponax (at Lee's Hill Golf Club), 3; Liberty (Bealeton) vs. Culpeper County (at Culpeper Country Club), 4; James Monroe vs. Courtland (at Lee's Hill Golf Club), 4.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Brooke Point at Centerville, 2; Courtland at Caroline, 6:15.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Chancellor at Louisa County, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Spotsylvania at Brooke Point, 7; Orange County at Culpeper County, 7; Westmoreland at Eastern View, 7; Hampton at King George, 7; Chancellor at Stafford, 7; Colonial Forge at Alexandria City, 7; Woodgrove at Mountain View, 7; Dinwiddie at North Stafford, 7:30.