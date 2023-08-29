Calendar
Wednesday, Aug. 30
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Colonial Forge vs. Stafford (at Gauntlet), TBD; Multiple Schools vs. Stafford (at Gauntlet), 3:30; Brooke Point vs. North Stafford (at Augustine Golf Course), 4; Spotsylvania vs. Culpeper County (at Culpeper Country Club), 4.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
James Monroe at Eastern View, 4; King George at Culpeper, 6; Stafford at Brooke Point, 6; Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 6; Mountain View at Riverbend, 6; King George at Culpeper, 6:30; Caroline at Louisa, 7.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Essex at Caroline, 6:15; Stafford at Brooke Point, 6:30; Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 6:30; Mountain View at Riverbend, 6:30; Culpeper at Rappahannock County, 7:30.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Multiple Schools at Caroline, 5.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Multiple schools at Caroline, 5.
Thursday, Aug. 31
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Brooke Point vs. TBA (at Fawn Lake), TBD; Mountain View vs. Massaponax (at Lee's Hill Golf Club), 3; Liberty (Bealeton) vs. Culpeper County (at Culpeper Country Club), 4; James Monroe vs. Courtland (at Lee's Hill Golf Club), 4.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Brooke Point at Centerville, 2; Courtland at Caroline, 6:15.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Chancellor at Louisa County, 7.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Spotsylvania at Brooke Point, 7; Orange County at Culpeper County, 7; Westmoreland at Eastern View, 7; Hampton at King George, 7; Chancellor at Stafford, 7; Colonial Forge at Alexandria City, 7; Woodgrove at Mountain View, 7; Dinwiddie at North Stafford, 7:30.