Wednesday, April 26
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Mountain View at Potomac, 6; Charlottesville at Orange, 7.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Manchester at Riverbend, 5:45; Mountain View at Potomac, 6; Charlottesville at Orange, 7.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER
Charlottesville at Orange, 7.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER
North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 6:30; Orange at Charlottesville, 7.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' LACROSSE
Riverbend at Eastern View, 6:30; North Stafford at Patriot, 7.
People are also reading…
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TENNIS
Eastern View at Caroline, 4; Spotsylvania at Chancellor, 4; Culpeper at King George, 4; James Monroe at Courtland, 5; Charlottesville at Orange, 5.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TENNIS
King George at Culpeper, 4; Caroline at Eastern View, 4; Courtland at James Monroe, 4; Orange at Charlottesville, 5.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Battlefield District mini at King George, 4; Louisa, Albemarle, Monticello at Fluvanna, 4Commonwealth District mini at Riverbend, 5.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Highland vs. Fredericksburg Christian, 4 (at Lee's Hill Golf Club).
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
Men's lacrosse—at St. Mary's (Md.), 7.
Wednesday, April 26
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Mountain View at Potomac Senior, 6.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Mountain View at Riverbend, 5:45; Mountain View at Potomac Senior, 6.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER
North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 6:30.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' LACROSSE
Riverbend at Eastern View, 6:30; North Stafford at Patriot, 7:00.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TENNIS
Eastern View at Caroline, 4; Spotsylvania at Chancellor, 4; Culpeper at King George, 4; Eastern View at Caroline, 4:30; James Monroe at Courtland; 5.
HIGH SCHOOL GRILS' TENNIS
King George at Culpeper, 4; Caroline at Eastern View, 4; Courtland at James Monroe at Kenmore Park, 4; Chancellor at Spotsylvania, 4.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Caroline, Chancellor, Courtland, Culpeper County, Eastern View, James Monroe, Spotsylvania at King George, 4; Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Massaponax, Mountain View, North Stafford, Stafford, Riverbend at Riverbend, Time TBD
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
Men's lacrosse—Mary Washington at St. Mary's (Md.), 7.