Wednesday, April 26

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Mountain View at Potomac, 6; Charlottesville at Orange, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Manchester at Riverbend, 5:45; Mountain View at Potomac, 6; Charlottesville at Orange, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER

Charlottesville at Orange, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER

North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 6:30; Orange at Charlottesville, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' LACROSSE

Riverbend at Eastern View, 6:30; North Stafford at Patriot, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TENNIS

Eastern View at Caroline, 4; Spotsylvania at Chancellor, 4; Culpeper at King George, 4; James Monroe at Courtland, 5; Charlottesville at Orange, 5.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TENNIS

King George at Culpeper, 4; Caroline at Eastern View, 4; Courtland at James Monroe, 4; Orange at Charlottesville, 5.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Battlefield District mini at King George, 4; Louisa, Albemarle, Monticello at Fluvanna, 4Commonwealth District mini at Riverbend, 5.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Highland vs. Fredericksburg Christian, 4 (at Lee's Hill Golf Club).

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

Men's lacrosse—at St. Mary's (Md.), 7.

