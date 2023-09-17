Monday, Sept. 18

HIGH SCHOL GOLF

Eastern View vs. Caroline (at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club), 9 a.m.; Massaponax vs. Colonial Forge (at Augustine), 3.

HIGH SCHOL VOLLEYBALL

Eastern View at Stafford, 6:30; Patriot Mountain View, 6:30; .

HIGH SCHOL FIELD HOCKEY

Patriot at Mountain View, 6; Caroline at Mechanicsville, 7; Colonial Forge at Annandale, 7; Massaponax at Brooke Point, 7.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

eSports—vs. County College of Morris, (Rocket League Navy), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Riverbend, Massaponax. Mountain View, North Stafford, Stafford vs. Commonwealth District (at Augustine Golf Club), 9; Chancellor, Courtland, Culpeper County, Eastern View, James Monroe, King George, Spotsylvania vs. Caroline (at Mattaponi Springs), 9.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 6; Riverbend at Massaponax, 6; Stafford at Mountain View, 6; King George at Chancellor, 6; Spotsylvania at James Monroe (at Maury Stadium), 6:15; Eastern View at Chancellor, 6:30; Caroline at Culpeper County, 6:30.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Stafford at Mountain View, 6; Caroline at Culpeper County, 6:15; Spotsylvania at James Monroe, 6:15; King George at Chancellor, 6:30; Eastern View at Courtland, 6:30; North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 6:30; Riverbend at Massaponax, 6:30.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

Women's Soccer- Mary Washington at Bridgewater, 4.