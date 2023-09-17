Monday, Sept. 18
HIGH SCHOL GOLF
Eastern View vs. Caroline (at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club), 9 a.m.; Massaponax vs. Colonial Forge (at Augustine), 3.
HIGH SCHOL VOLLEYBALL
Eastern View at Stafford, 6:30; Patriot Mountain View, 6:30; .
HIGH SCHOL FIELD HOCKEY
Patriot at Mountain View, 6; Caroline at Mechanicsville, 7; Colonial Forge at Annandale, 7; Massaponax at Brooke Point, 7.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
eSports—vs. County College of Morris, (Rocket League Navy), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Riverbend, Massaponax. Mountain View, North Stafford, Stafford vs. Commonwealth District (at Augustine Golf Club), 9; Chancellor, Courtland, Culpeper County, Eastern View, James Monroe, King George, Spotsylvania vs. Caroline (at Mattaponi Springs), 9.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 6; Riverbend at Massaponax, 6; Stafford at Mountain View, 6; King George at Chancellor, 6; Spotsylvania at James Monroe (at Maury Stadium), 6:15; Eastern View at Chancellor, 6:30; Caroline at Culpeper County, 6:30.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Stafford at Mountain View, 6; Caroline at Culpeper County, 6:15; Spotsylvania at James Monroe, 6:15; King George at Chancellor, 6:30; Eastern View at Courtland, 6:30; North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 6:30; Riverbend at Massaponax, 6:30.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
Women's Soccer- Mary Washington at Bridgewater, 4.