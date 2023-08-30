Thursday, Aug. 31

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Brooke Point vs. TBA (at Fawn Lake), TBD; Mountain View vs. Massaponax (at Lee's Hill Golf Club), 3; Liberty (Bealeton) vs. Culpeper County (at Culpeper Country Club), 4; James Monroe vs. Courtland (at Lee's Hill Golf Club), 4.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Brooke Point at Centerville, 2; Courtland at Caroline, 6:15.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Chancellor at Louisa County, 7.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Spotsylvania at Brooke Point, 7; Orange County at Culpeper County, 7; Westmoreland at Eastern View, 7; Hampton at King George, 7; Chancellor at Stafford, 7; Colonial Forge at Alexandria City, 7; Woodgrove at Mountain View, 7; Dinwiddie at North Stafford, 7:30.

Friday, Sept. 1

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Stafford vs. W.T. Woodson (at South County), 9; Lake Braddock vs. Stafford (at South County), 1:30; North Stafford vs. Mt. Vernon (at South County), 1:30; North Stafford at South County, 4:30; Chancellor at Spotsylvania, 6:15.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Glen Allen at Massaponax, 7; Forest Park at Riverbend, 7; James Monroe at Charlottesville, 7; Courtland at Louisa County, 7:30.