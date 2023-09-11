Tuesday, Sept. 12

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Eastern View, Culpeper County, James Monroe vs. Skyline (at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club), 12; Massaponax vs. Brooke Point (at Gauntlet), 3.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6; North Stafford at Massaponax, 6; Riverbend at Stafford, 6; Caroline at King George, 6; Eastern View at Spotsylvania, 6:15; Courtland at Chancellor, 6:30, James Monroe at Culpeper County, 6:30; Mountain View at Colgan, 6:30.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Caroline at King George, 6; Riverbend at Stafford, 6; James Monroe at Culpeper County, 6:15; Courtland at Chancellor, 6:30; Eastern View at Spotsylvania, 6:30; Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6:30; North Stafford at Massaponax, 6:30; Mountain View at Gainesville, 7.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Brooke Point vs. Stafford (at Gauntlet), 2:50; Massaponax vs. North Stafford (at Augustine), 3; Culpeper County vs. Eastern View (at Culpeper Country Club), 4; King George vs. Spotsylvania (at Mattaponi Springs), 4; Chancellor vs. Caroline (at Mattaponi Springs), 4.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Commonwealth District vs. Colonial Forge (at Willowmere Park), TBD; Riverbend vs. Commonwealth District (at Willowmere), 4; TBA vs. Mountain View (at Willowmere), 4:30; Massaponax, TBA vs. Commonwealth District (at Willowmere), 5; Courtland, Culpeper County, James Monroe at King George, 5; Caroline, Chancellor, Eastern View at Spotsylvania, 5.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain View at North Stafford, 6; Massaponax at Stafford, 6.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Mountain View at North Stafford, 6:30; Massaponax at Stafford, 6:30.