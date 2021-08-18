EXPLAINER: What do we know about booster shots for COVID-19?

Bottom line: The vaccines still work well to prevent severe illness, but have been losing some ground recently against infection. It’s unclear the exact role that changes in behavior or the more contagious delta variant may be playing. But as delta rose and mask-wearing fell, vaccine effectiveness has fallen.

A study in U.S. nursing homes found the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against infection fell from about 74 percent in the spring to 53 percent in June and July.

Another study didn’t see a big change in how well the vaccines protected against hospitalization. It found that the vaccines were 86 percent effective at two to 12 weeks after the second dose and 85 percent at 13 to 24 weeks after.

New York state data showed steady vaccine protection against hospitalizations at about 95 percent over the nearly three months examined. But vaccine effectiveness against new lab-confirmed infections fell from about 92 percent in early May to about 80 percent in late July.

And Mayo Clinic patient data from Minnesota showed that in July, when the delta variant was prevalent, Moderna’s vaccine was 76 percent effective against infection and Pfizer’s 42 percent.

Booster? Third shot? What’s the difference?