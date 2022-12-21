FALL ALL-AREA: Brennan, Loescher experienced no sophomore slump

Kate Loescher hails from a running family. Brady Brennan does not. That only proves that there are different paths to the front of the pack.

The Free Lance-Star's high school cross country runners of the year dominated the 2022 season as sophomores, leaving local rivals--and much of the commonwealth--in their respective wakes.

"As a freshman, I saw a bunch of the best seniors graduate, so I knew I had a good chance of winning state," Brennan said.

That's exactly what Brennan did at last month's VHSL Class 5 state meet in Leesburg, outkicking Princess Anne's William Greismer in the final 400 meters on the hilly Oatlands course to become Brooke Point's first-ever male cross country state champion.

Loescher wasn't at full speed for the Class 6 state final, having tweaked her knee in training the week of the big meet. She soldiered on and finished 28th with a clocking (20:20) that was more than a minute slower than her performance on the same course in September's Oatlands Invitational. Had she matched her time from that day (19:04), she'd have placed third in the state.

"That was just bad luck," said her coach at Colonial Forge, Van Green, "but it was just the hand that we were dealt. If she'd been healthy, I expect she would have been in the running."

Both runners cruised to Commonwealth District individual titles. Brennan also comfortably won the Region 5D title, while Loescher was a close runner-up to Forest Park junior Elizabeth Gregory in Region 6B.

Brennan's father Keith was a collegiate football player and wrestler, while his mother Darcy played field hockey and soccer. He tried his hand at a multitude of sports growing up, but showed the most promise in running and swimming. He joined the Rappahannock Ospreys track team, where he became friendly rivals with Riverbend sophomores Tyler Arnold and Justin Rau, his main competition all season.

He announced himself by beating a field of veteran local runners at the 2021 district and regional meets and finished fourth in the state as a freshman. Entering his sophomore season, he put in extra work on the hills near Brooke Point's campus to prepare for bigger things to come.

It paid off when he surged past Greismer late in the state championship race.

"After the second mile, [Greismer] starting pushing the pace, and I thought, 'This doesn't feel right. I'll die if I keep doing this,' " Brennan said. "So I waited. There's a big hill with about 1,000 meters to go, and when I saw the downhill, I thought, 'Okay, this is it.' I looked at his shoulders, and his form was breaking down, so I went for it."

Besides his individual accomplishments, he helped the Black-Hawk boys qualify for the state meet as a team for only the second time in school history.

"He's the ideal athlete to coach," Brooke Point co-head coach Briana Hall said. "He's self-motivated, he's very coachable, and he's hard-working."

As he did last year, Brennan is skipping the indoor track season and will swim for the Black-Hawks. He finds advantages in cross-training.

"I'm a decent swimmer," said Brennan, who logically specializes in that sport's two longest high school races, the 200- and 500-yard freestyles. "Running is really, really hard on the legs, and swimming helps me build my stamina and take the stress off."

Next season, the Black-Hawks and Stafford County's other three schools are moving up to Class 6, the Virginia High School League's highest division, which means even more challenges. Those are the ones Loescher has been facing for two years.

Her mother Kristen and father Kenneth were college track athletes at Cedarville (Ohio) University, and her oldest sister Kayla is a former district cross country champion at Colonial Forge. (Middle sister Kendall dabbled in cross country as a sophomore was named 2022 Region 6B field hockey player of the year as a senior.)

Kate followed in those fast footsteps, but perhaps not for the reason you might imagine.

"I ran in the Turkey Trot when I was 5 or 6 so I could get a donut," she said.

Unlike Brennan, she didn't make an immediate splash as a freshman in 2021, starting near the back of the pack in practice. But around midseason, she emerged as the Eagles' No. 2 runner behind senior district champion Ali DiClemente.

And when DiClemente moved on to Quinnpiac University, Loescher took over as pace-setter.

"She's the third Loescher I've had competing for me, and she's the best of them," Green said. "And out of the three, she's the quietest by far. But when she gets on the course, she's all business, We call her 'Killer Kate.' "

Loescher said much of her progress came when she stopped obsessing over times and focused more on racing, regardless of what the stopwatch says.

"I didn't focus on the pace, just competing," she said. "It was getting to me mentally. Now, I just want to win."