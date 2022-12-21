FALL ALL-AREA: Cross country capsules

COACH OF THE YEAR
BRIAN TREAKLE
Riverbend
Treakle coached a young Bears' team to Commonwealth District and Region 5D boys' team titles and took the girls to regionals as well.
BOYS TEAM
RUNNER OF THE YEAR
BRADY BRENNAN
Brooke Point
The sophomore cruised to Commonwealth District and Region 5D individual championships before rallying for a VHSL Class 5 state title.
TYLER ARNOLD
Riverbend
People are also reading…
The sophomore was runner-up to Brennan in the district and regional meets and finished third at the Class 5 state championships.
AARON JACOBS
Brooke Point
The senior finished ninth in the Commonwealth, eighth in Region 5D and 35th at the state championship meet in Leesburg.
ETHAN LAPIER
Riverbend
Part of the Bears' super sophomore class, he placed eighth in the district, 13th in the region and 56th in the state meet.
STEVEN NIESE
Colonial Forge
The Eagles' sophomore finished fourth in the Commonwealth District championships and 20th in the Region 6B meet.
CHRISTIAN REID
Courtland
The senior capped his career with a Battlefield District title and went on to place sixth in Region 4B and 47th in the state.
JUSTIN RAU
Riverbend
The consistent sophomore placed third in both the district and region meets and eighth in the Class 5 state championships.
GIRLS TEAM
RUNNER OF THE YEAR
KATE LOESCHER
Colonial Forge
The sophomore won the Commonwealth District individual title before placing second in Region 6B and 28th in the state meet.
MADELYN ANDERSON
Mountain View
The Commonwealth District runner-up went on to place third in Region 5D and earn all-state honors as a junior with a seventh-place finish.
KATHERINE CRAIG
North Stafford
The Wolverines' senior finished third in the Commonwealth District meet but was unable to compete in the region or state meets.
ELLA DOVER
Stafford
The senior placed seventh in both the Commonwealth and Region 5D meets before finishing 13th in the Class 5 state championships.
BRENNA ELCHENKO
Stafford
Joining Dover for a strong combo all season, the senior was fourth in the district, fourth in the region and 14th at the state meet.
ISABELLA HARDAWAY
Culpeper
The senior earned Class 3 all-state honors with a 13th-place finish after placing second in the Battlefield District and fifth in Region 3B.
SHAE REYNOLDS
Brooke Point
The Black-Hawks' junior placed fifth in the Commonwealth District championships and 13th in the Region 5D meet.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Charles Aiken, Courtland
Ian Bollinger, Mountain View
Mark Bridgham, Orange
Ethan Church, Eastern View
Nathan Godsey, Stafford
Aiden Inzana, King George
Matthew Johannes, Colonial Forge
Gabe Johnson, Riverbend
Elijah Kessler, Caroline
Dominic Kittle, Caroline
Morgan Lehocky, Courtland
Hunter Lutz, Eastern View
Taylor Matricardi, Eastern View
Landon Mills, Colonial Forge
William Moore, Louisa
Ethan Munoz, Colonial Forge
Brendan Nave, Courtland
Diego Pons, Mountain View
Charles Schilling, Mountain View
Cameron Sidebotham, Colonial Forge
Jimmy Volk, Fredericksburg Christian
John Wheeler, Mountain View
GIRLS
Claire Anderson, Eastern View
Evelyn Anderson, Eastern View
Holly Anderson, Eastern View
Madison Carlisle, Mountain View
Emma Clark, Brooke Point
Ellie Cymrot, Fredericksburg Academy
Mary Ella Glauber, Colonial Forge
Kennedy Harris, Louisa
Alexa Hewson, Courtland
Elizabeth Kitchens, Mountain View
Sarah Lane, Culpeper
Natalie Lanning, Chancellor
CeCe Lucas, Fredericksburg Christian
Ellizabeth Middlesworth, Louisa
Maeve Myers, Louisa
Olivia Priddy, Massaponax
Tessa Vabnick, Mountain View
Alyss Valerio, Colonial Forge
Leah Vance, King George
Sofia Visioni, Riverbend
Michelle Walker, Eastern View
Haley Walsh, North Stafford
Alice Weber, James Monroe
Trinity Zuniga, Fredericksburg Christian