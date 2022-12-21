FALL ALL-AREA: Cross country capsules

COACH OF THE YEAR

BRIAN TREAKLE

Riverbend

Treakle coached a young Bears' team to Commonwealth District and Region 5D boys' team titles and took the girls to regionals as well.

BOYS TEAM

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

BRADY BRENNAN

Brooke Point

The sophomore cruised to Commonwealth District and Region 5D individual championships before rallying for a VHSL Class 5 state title.

TYLER ARNOLD

Riverbend

The sophomore was runner-up to Brennan in the district and regional meets and finished third at the Class 5 state championships.

AARON JACOBS

Brooke Point

The senior finished ninth in the Commonwealth, eighth in Region 5D and 35th at the state championship meet in Leesburg.

ETHAN LAPIER

Riverbend

Part of the Bears' super sophomore class, he placed eighth in the district, 13th in the region and 56th in the state meet.

STEVEN NIESE

Colonial Forge

The Eagles' sophomore finished fourth in the Commonwealth District championships and 20th in the Region 6B meet.

CHRISTIAN REID

Courtland

The senior capped his career with a Battlefield District title and went on to place sixth in Region 4B and 47th in the state.

JUSTIN RAU

Riverbend

The consistent sophomore placed third in both the district and region meets and eighth in the Class 5 state championships.

GIRLS TEAM

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

KATE LOESCHER

Colonial Forge

The sophomore won the Commonwealth District individual title before placing second in Region 6B and 28th in the state meet.

MADELYN ANDERSON

Mountain View

The Commonwealth District runner-up went on to place third in Region 5D and earn all-state honors as a junior with a seventh-place finish.

KATHERINE CRAIG

North Stafford

The Wolverines' senior finished third in the Commonwealth District meet but was unable to compete in the region or state meets.

ELLA DOVER

Stafford

The senior placed seventh in both the Commonwealth and Region 5D meets before finishing 13th in the Class 5 state championships.

BRENNA ELCHENKO

Stafford

Joining Dover for a strong combo all season, the senior was fourth in the district, fourth in the region and 14th at the state meet.

ISABELLA HARDAWAY

Culpeper

The senior earned Class 3 all-state honors with a 13th-place finish after placing second in the Battlefield District and fifth in Region 3B.

SHAE REYNOLDS

Brooke Point

The Black-Hawks' junior placed fifth in the Commonwealth District championships and 13th in the Region 5D meet.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Charles Aiken, Courtland

Ian Bollinger, Mountain View

Mark Bridgham, Orange

Ethan Church, Eastern View

Nathan Godsey, Stafford

Aiden Inzana, King George

Matthew Johannes, Colonial Forge

Gabe Johnson, Riverbend

Elijah Kessler, Caroline

Dominic Kittle, Caroline

Morgan Lehocky, Courtland

Hunter Lutz, Eastern View

Taylor Matricardi, Eastern View

Landon Mills, Colonial Forge

William Moore, Louisa

Ethan Munoz, Colonial Forge

Brendan Nave, Courtland

Diego Pons, Mountain View

Charles Schilling, Mountain View

Cameron Sidebotham, Colonial Forge

Jimmy Volk, Fredericksburg Christian

John Wheeler, Mountain View

GIRLS

Claire Anderson, Eastern View

Evelyn Anderson, Eastern View

Holly Anderson, Eastern View

Madison Carlisle, Mountain View

Emma Clark, Brooke Point

Ellie Cymrot, Fredericksburg Academy

Mary Ella Glauber, Colonial Forge

Kennedy Harris, Louisa

Alexa Hewson, Courtland

Elizabeth Kitchens, Mountain View

Sarah Lane, Culpeper

Natalie Lanning, Chancellor

CeCe Lucas, Fredericksburg Christian

Ellizabeth Middlesworth, Louisa

Maeve Myers, Louisa

Olivia Priddy, Massaponax

Tessa Vabnick, Mountain View

Alyss Valerio, Colonial Forge

Leah Vance, King George

Sofia Visioni, Riverbend

Michelle Walker, Eastern View

Haley Walsh, North Stafford

Alice Weber, James Monroe

Trinity Zuniga, Fredericksburg Christian