FALL ALL-AREA: Field hockey capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KELSEY REVIELLO
James Monroe
The Michigan-bound Battlefield District player of the year notched an area-best 54 goals, including hat tricks in the state quarterfinals and semifinals.
COACH OF THE YEAR
SKYLER MEDLEY
Courtland
Medley led the Cougars to their second straight appearance in the VHSL Class 4 championship game, with a young crew eager to take the final step next fall.
FIRST TEAM
EMMA CLEMENTS
Fredericksburg Academy
People are also reading…
Committed to VCU, the senior was named all-state after saving 92 percent of shots and allowing only 15 goals for the VISAA Division II state runners-up.
CHLOE DAVIS
Courtland
The Region 4C player of the year set school records for goals in a season (41) and career (68) in helping the Cougars reach the state final.
CAMRYN DeLEVA
Stafford
In addition to earning Commonwealth District defensive player of the year honors, the first-team all-state senior had 10 goals, 17 assists.
CHARLOTTE DREANY
Fredericksburg Academy
The all-Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference junior scored 20 times and assisted on eight other goals for the state runners-up.
SKYLAR DUFFY
Stafford
Headed for American University, the second-team all-state senior had 10 goals and 14 assists in the midfield for the Indians.
NATALIE HOLT
Courtland
The first-team all-state selection posed 17 goals and 15 assists in her senior season for the two-time Class 4 state finalists.
NATALIE LaFLEUR
Massaponax
The Panthers' first-team all-Region 5D selection produced nine goals and five assists in her senior season.
LINDSEY LOAR
Chancellor
The first-team all-state senior set a school record with 40 goals and added 12 assists. She'll play for Christopher Newport.
KENDALL LOESCHER
Colonial Forge
The Region 6B player of the year contributed four goals and 12 assists from midfield in helping the Eagles win their first regional title.
LEAH MALISZEWSKI
Riverbend
The Bears' sophomore stopped 88 percent of shots and earned first-team All-Commonwealth District honors.
MADISON PATTON
Stafford
Named to the Class 5 all-state first team as a sophomore, she led the Indians with 28 goals and added 15 assists on the season.
SARAH RIGUAL
James Monroe
The senior returned from an ACL tear to earn all-state recognition with 43 goals and 23 assists for the Yellow Jackets.
MADELYN TLAPA
Colonial Forge
The first-team VHSL Class 6 all-state defender made seven saves as a sophomore and steadied the regional champs' stingy defense.
MADISON WATTS
Courtland
The first-team Class 4 all-state selection controlled the defensive end of the field for the Cougars.
SECOND TEAM
Hope Amberger, Fredericksburg Academy: All-state defender also had 10 goals, seven assists for the Falcons.
Angelina Baldwin, James Monroe: First-team all-state defender also chipped in with two goals, two assists.
Sierra Crews, Mountain View: Sophomore defender earned all-Commonwealth honors, kept Wildcats competitive.
Delaney Holloran, Courtland: Senior had 18 goals and nine assists in helping the Cougars win the Region 4C title.
Ellen Gallagher, Chancellor: Freshman earned first-team all-state at-large nod with 17 goals, team-high 16 assists.
Morgan Mesterhazy, Colonial Forge: Junior had five goals, six assists and six defensive stick saves for the Eagles.
Kaylin Ozuna, Chancellor: Senior scored four times and anchored a defense that posted seven shutouts.
Ellie Shoaf, Courtland: First-team all-Battlefield goalie provided a solid backstop for the regional champions.
Ashley Shoffner, James Monroe: Second-team all-state senior contributed seven goals, six assists for the Jackets.
Coco Wallace, Stafford: First-team all-district junior forward contributed 15 goals, 10 assists to the Indians' cause.
Peyton Winter, North Stafford: All-Commonwealth junior had a knack for scoring game-winning goals for the Wolverines.
HONORABLE MENTION
Eva Adams, Chancellor
Maddie Anderson, Chancellor
Caroline Antonucci, North Stafford
Kelsey Ashwood, Courtland
Emily Arveson, Mountain View
Sally Beringer, James Monroe
Alyvia Boatwright, Mountain View
Jana Bolden, Caroline
Katie Boyd, James Monroe
Gigi Cannon, North Stafford
Tegan Cork, Massaponax
Kat Druiett, Mountain View
Laney Fayard, Orange
Maia Fissell, Chancellor
Naomi Glass, North Stafford
Braelynn Greenlaw, Stafford
Maddie Hardwick, Chancellor
Kyndal Healy, Culpeper
Miller Haught, Eastern View
Emma Houff, Riverbend
Lilian Hutcherson, James Monroe
Maggie Johnson, Orange
Addison Kahn, Stafford
Savannah Learn, North Stafford
Laurel Melville, Mountain View
Sam Middleton, North Stafford
Avery Morris, Orange
Alice Muntean, Chancellor
Taylor Moss, Fredericksburg Academy
Olivia Ohlinger, Brooke Point
Kyndra Peyton, Riverbend
Alina Puentes, King George
Kyla Ross, Massaponax
Olivia Schweiter, Brooke Point
Sarah Shrader, Eastern View
Mia Shuman, Orange
Emma Siefker, Spotsylvania
Brooke Sims, Fredericksburg Academy
Gina Slupek, Mountain View
Lili Smith, Caroline
Paige Stevens, Courtland
Elizabeth Staton, Culpeper
Kayleigh Sullivan, Riverbend
Bayleigh Valentine, Massaponax
Vivian Vesuna, Eastern View
Briana Walsh, Courtland
Maylynn Watson, Stafford
Savannah White, Riverbend
Somer Wolfrey, Orange