FALL ALL-AREA: Field hockey capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KELSEY REVIELLO

James Monroe

The Michigan-bound Battlefield District player of the year notched an area-best 54 goals, including hat tricks in the state quarterfinals and semifinals.

COACH OF THE YEAR

SKYLER MEDLEY

Courtland

Medley led the Cougars to their second straight appearance in the VHSL Class 4 championship game, with a young crew eager to take the final step next fall.

FIRST TEAM

EMMA CLEMENTS

Fredericksburg Academy

Committed to VCU, the senior was named all-state after saving 92 percent of shots and allowing only 15 goals for the VISAA Division II state runners-up.

CHLOE DAVIS

Courtland

The Region 4C player of the year set school records for goals in a season (41) and career (68) in helping the Cougars reach the state final.

CAMRYN DeLEVA

Stafford

In addition to earning Commonwealth District defensive player of the year honors, the first-team all-state senior had 10 goals, 17 assists.

CHARLOTTE DREANY

Fredericksburg Academy

The all-Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference junior scored 20 times and assisted on eight other goals for the state runners-up.

SKYLAR DUFFY

Stafford

Headed for American University, the second-team all-state senior had 10 goals and 14 assists in the midfield for the Indians.

NATALIE HOLT

Courtland

The first-team all-state selection posed 17 goals and 15 assists in her senior season for the two-time Class 4 state finalists.

NATALIE LaFLEUR

Massaponax

The Panthers' first-team all-Region 5D selection produced nine goals and five assists in her senior season.

LINDSEY LOAR

Chancellor

The first-team all-state senior set a school record with 40 goals and added 12 assists. She'll play for Christopher Newport.

KENDALL LOESCHER

Colonial Forge

The Region 6B player of the year contributed four goals and 12 assists from midfield in helping the Eagles win their first regional title.

LEAH MALISZEWSKI

Riverbend

The Bears' sophomore stopped 88 percent of shots and earned first-team All-Commonwealth District honors.

MADISON PATTON

Stafford

Named to the Class 5 all-state first team as a sophomore, she led the Indians with 28 goals and added 15 assists on the season.

SARAH RIGUAL

James Monroe

The senior returned from an ACL tear to earn all-state recognition with 43 goals and 23 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

MADELYN TLAPA

Colonial Forge

The first-team VHSL Class 6 all-state defender made seven saves as a sophomore and steadied the regional champs' stingy defense.

MADISON WATTS

Courtland

The first-team Class 4 all-state selection controlled the defensive end of the field for the Cougars.

SECOND TEAM

Hope Amberger, Fredericksburg Academy: All-state defender also had 10 goals, seven assists for the Falcons.

Angelina Baldwin, James Monroe: First-team all-state defender also chipped in with two goals, two assists.

Sierra Crews, Mountain View: Sophomore defender earned all-Commonwealth honors, kept Wildcats competitive.

Delaney Holloran, Courtland: Senior had 18 goals and nine assists in helping the Cougars win the Region 4C title.

Ellen Gallagher, Chancellor: Freshman earned first-team all-state at-large nod with 17 goals, team-high 16 assists.

Morgan Mesterhazy, Colonial Forge: Junior had five goals, six assists and six defensive stick saves for the Eagles.

Kaylin Ozuna, Chancellor: Senior scored four times and anchored a defense that posted seven shutouts.

Ellie Shoaf, Courtland: First-team all-Battlefield goalie provided a solid backstop for the regional champions.

Ashley Shoffner, James Monroe: Second-team all-state senior contributed seven goals, six assists for the Jackets.

Coco Wallace, Stafford: First-team all-district junior forward contributed 15 goals, 10 assists to the Indians' cause.

Peyton Winter, North Stafford: All-Commonwealth junior had a knack for scoring game-winning goals for the Wolverines.

HONORABLE MENTION

Eva Adams, Chancellor

Maddie Anderson, Chancellor

Caroline Antonucci, North Stafford

Kelsey Ashwood, Courtland

Emily Arveson, Mountain View

Sally Beringer, James Monroe

Alyvia Boatwright, Mountain View

Jana Bolden, Caroline

Katie Boyd, James Monroe

Gigi Cannon, North Stafford

Tegan Cork, Massaponax

Kat Druiett, Mountain View

Laney Fayard, Orange

Maia Fissell, Chancellor

Naomi Glass, North Stafford

Braelynn Greenlaw, Stafford

Maddie Hardwick, Chancellor

Kyndal Healy, Culpeper

Miller Haught, Eastern View

Emma Houff, Riverbend

Lilian Hutcherson, James Monroe

Maggie Johnson, Orange

Addison Kahn, Stafford

Savannah Learn, North Stafford

Laurel Melville, Mountain View

Sam Middleton, North Stafford

Avery Morris, Orange

Alice Muntean, Chancellor

Taylor Moss, Fredericksburg Academy

Olivia Ohlinger, Brooke Point

Kyndra Peyton, Riverbend

Alina Puentes, King George

Kyla Ross, Massaponax

Olivia Schweiter, Brooke Point

Sarah Shrader, Eastern View

Mia Shuman, Orange

Emma Siefker, Spotsylvania

Brooke Sims, Fredericksburg Academy

Gina Slupek, Mountain View

Lili Smith, Caroline

Paige Stevens, Courtland

Elizabeth Staton, Culpeper

Kayleigh Sullivan, Riverbend

Bayleigh Valentine, Massaponax

Vivian Vesuna, Eastern View

Briana Walsh, Courtland

Maylynn Watson, Stafford

Savannah White, Riverbend

Somer Wolfrey, Orange