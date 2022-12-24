FALL ALL-AREA: Football capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ZACH FERGUSON

King George QB

The Battlefield District offensive player of the year threw 29 TD passes and ran for 15 more scores while pulling double duty in the Foxes' secondary.

COACH OF THE YEAR

GERARD JOHNSON

Caroline

In his first year, Johnson snapped a 20-game winless streak, won five games and produced the Cavaliers' first playoff victory since 1993.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

JHERKEEM BANKS

Louisa OL

The senior registered 40 pancake blocks and paved the way for an explosive offense that averaged over 50 points per game.

IKE DANIELS

Mountain View RB

The Syracuse-bound senior rushed for 1,721 yards and 20 touchdowns, including two 99-yarders, and averaged 12 yards per carry.

JAIDEN FAIR

Mountain View WR

A dangerous downfield threat, the first-team all-region senior caught 13 touchdown passes and averaged nearly 16 yards per reception.

LANDON HARRIS

King George OL

The junior earned all-district and second-team all-region honors as a key blocker for an offense that averaged over 41 points per contest.

SAVION HITER

Louisa RB

One of the Lions' two explosive freshmen, he ran for 1,526 yards (11 per carry) and 24 touchdowns and added four scores on pass receptions.

TOMMY LAGANA

Massaponax OL

The senior all-district center was a physical and dependable blocker for a young Panthers team which featured several offensive newcomers.

NOAH MARTIN

Fredericksburg Christian AP

The senior led the area with 33 total touchdowns (23 receiving) and averaged 37 yards per punt return, the nation's highest figure.

GUAN PRICE

Saint Michael OL

The state champion Warriors ran 75 percent of their plays behind the VISAA all-state senior, who didn't allow a sack and made 57 pancake blocks.

BRAYDEN WALKER

Eastern View OL

The first-team all-Region 4B center cleared the way for a resurgent offense that averaged 36 points per game in 2022.

MEKHAI WHITE

King George WR

A threat to score at any time, the Foxes' talented junior caught 15 touchdown passes and averaged a whopping 27.5 yards per reception.

AYDIN WOOLFOLK

King George RB

The senior led the area with 1,747 yards rushing and scored 22 times, providing balance to the Foxes' potent passing attack.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

ELI BROOKS

Louisa DL

Joining Quenton Spellman to form a formidable front, Brooks made 73 tackles, including four sacks, and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

BRETT CLATTERBAUGH

Eastern View LB

A dominant force on both sides of the ball, the sophomore made 115 tackles and caught four touchdown passes as a tight end for the Cyclones.

KRIS JONES

Mountain View LB

Already coveted by many top college programs, the junior was named first-team all-Region 5D and helped the Wildcats reach the regional final.

ERIC MENSAH

Mountain View DL

Another Division I prospect, the junior was a force up front with eight sacks, 29 quarterback pressures and three forced fumbles for the Wildcats.

REMINGTON MOSS

Saint Michael DB

The talented freshman intercepted five passes, broke up 18 others and already has a slew of Power 5 conference scholarship offers.

MARCANTHONY PARKER

Riverbend LB

The Naval Academy-bound senior had eight sacks among his 88 tackles and also contributed 11 touchdowns in his offensive role.

JAEVYEN PETERSON

Colonial Forge LB

The all-Commonwealth junior led the Eagles with 107 total tackles, including 21 for loss, and forced and recovered two fumbles.

MELVIN SPRIGGS

Saint Michael DL

The VISAA Division III state player of the year registered 17 sacks and also ran for 1,072 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Warriors.

DEVIN WASHINGTON

Riverbend DB

The talented two-way senior intercepted five passes for the Bears and added 11 receiving touchdowns, averaging 26 yards per catch.

JACKSON WELCH

Colonial Forge DL

The junior was named first-team all-Commonwealth District for the Eagles after registering 81 tackles, including six sacks.

E.J. WILBORNE

Riverbend DB

The steady senior posted 26 tackles, an interception and a sack while adding five receiving touchdowns on offense for the Bears.

LANDON WILSON

Louisa DB

When he wasn't throwing 27 TD passes and running for 12 scores as the Lions' quarterback, Wilson intercepted five passes as a ballhawking safety.

FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

COLLIN CARROLL

Mountain View P

Headed for James Madison at a tight end, he averaged 35 yards per punt and dropped five kicks inside the opponent's 10-yard line.

MAX LIPINSKI

King George K

The strong-legged sophomore kicked an area-high 64 PATs and a 37-yard field goal and was also an effective punter for the Foxes.

KWAME WHITAKER

Courtland KR

Headed to Division II Loch Haven, the speedy senior averaged 33 yards per kick return and scored four TDs, and also caught seven TD passes.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB Jackson Sigler, Mountain View: Senior threw 22 touchdown passes against just five interceptions for the region runners-up.

RB Daniel Coles, Brooke Point: The Black-Hawks' junior ran for 1,052 yards and 15 TDs and also moonlighted as QB for several games.

RB Christian Simpson, Orange: Part of a 1-2 combo with Dwayne Wells, he ran for 1,033 yards and 13 TDs, averaging 8 yards a pop.

RB Donte Hawthorne, Colonial Forge: Headed for Virginia, he ran for 846 yards and 10 TDs and also spent some time at QB.

WR Bishop Heard-Samuels, FCS: A second-team VISAA all-state pick, he caught 13 TD passes and averaged 16 yards per catch.

WR Chanz Wiggins, King George: The junior caught eight TD passes, including three in a playoff shootout with state champion Dinwiddie.

OL Eli Amuzugah, Mountain View: The all-Commonwealth senior tackle spearheaded an offense that averaged 36 points per game.

OL Tye Grant, Brooke Point: The Black-Hawks' senior earned first-team all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 5D recognition.

OL Barchie Hazelwood, Saint Michael: A steady blocker on offensive, the junior also made 44 tackles for loss as a defensive tackle.

OL Sean Maertzig, Caroline: The all-Battlefield senior paved the way as the Cavaliers boasted a 1,000-yard runner and passer.

OL Caleb Short, Riverbend: The senior blocker was a second-team all-Region 5D selection for the Bears.

AP D'Myo Hunter, Eastern View: Junior QB threw 22 TD passes and ran for five scores before a shoulder injury ended his season.

DEFENSE

DL Mathias Barnwell, Riverbend: Imposing Penn State signee posted 11 tackles for loss and added four TD receptions as a tight end.

DL Xavier Harrison, King George: Senior was a first-team all-Region 4B selection for a defense that allowed just 10.5 points per game.

DL Josh Jackson, Saint Michael: Dominant t\junior had 11 sacks among his 27 tackles for loss and forced eight fumbles for the Warriors.

DL Quenton Spellman, Louisa: A four-year starter, the senior posted 62 tackles in his final season, including 10 for loss.

LB Gabe Carvajal, Fredericksburg Christian: Senior made 119 tackles, including seven sacks, and rushed for 517 yards.

LB Cameron Hawkins, Louisa: A transfer from Chancellor, the senior led the Lions with 102 tackles, including 13 for loss.

LB Jeremiah Pugh, Saint Michael: Junior manned the middle and led the Warriors with 127 tackles, plus 11 pass breakups.

DB Hiro Carr, Colonial Forge: Versatile senior moved up to play in the box and made 43 tackles, including nine for loss.

DB Dyzier Carter, Louisa: The Lions' other spectacular freshman intercepted five passes and caught 14 touchdown passes.

DB Bryce Lewis, Brooke Point: All-district senior had 14 tackles for loss among his 62 stops and forced three fumbles.

DB Ben Myers, Massaponax: A rare junior on a young squad, he earned all-Commonwealth honors for the second straight year.

SPECIALISTS

K Aaron Alexander, Brooke Point: Senior led the area with seven field goals and also contributed on defense for the Black-Hawks.

P William Johnson, FCS: Junior averaged 43.5 yards per punt, kicked three field goals and earned touchbacks with half his kickoffs.

KR Matthew Holland, Colonial Forge: The Eagles' versatile sophomore was named all-district as a return man and defensive back.

HONORABLE MENTION

Skilayr Atkinson, Stafford

Cam Attard, Saint Michael

Omar Baidoo, Colonial Forge

Clay Bachman, Mountain View

Johned Benson, Spotsylvania

Mauricio Blanco, King George

James Carter, Brooke Point

Ethan Chase, King George

Luke Chilton, Fredericksburg Christian

Mason Christopher, Spotsylvania

Takai Comfort, Louisa

Yayah Conteh, North Stafford

Jordan Crawford, Saint Michael

Gerald Darku, North Stafford

Logan Eastman, Riverbend

Grant Egan, North Stafford

Nick English, Mountain View

Daveon Estes, Brooke Point

Dwight Fialor, Brooke Point

Donovan Grayson, Brooke Point

Jackson Hammill, Mountain View

Brian Harris, Colonial Forge

Charlie Henderson, Courtland

Miles Holmes, Caroline

Vladimir Joacin, Caroline

Donte Johnson, Saint Michael

Amadre Jones, Mountain View

Zachary Jones, North Stafford

Charles Johnson, King George

Sam Klapak, Louisa

Colby Kynard, Colonial Forge

Caden Lundy, Louisa

Jake Mangano, Colonial Forge

Amir Mateo, Riverbend

Nolan McConnell, Colonial Forge

Adam Meek, Courtland

Hayden Meisinger, Fredericksburg Christian

Drake Morris, Fredericksburg Christian

Marvin Morris, Caroline

Christian Olivella, Courtland

Emmanuel Patterson, Colonial Forge

Jefferson Paz, Spotsylvania

Josh Perez, Eastern View

Donavan Phillips, Massaponax

Tayvion Pierce, King George

Jacob Pressinger, Riverbend

Eli Pyle, Fredericksburg Christian

Francis Roberts, Courtland

Joe Sanders, Massaponax

Albert Scott, Mountain View

Camden Scott, Fredericksburg Christian

Darius Stafford, Eastern View

Julyian Street, North Stafford

Tyson Taylor, James Monroe

Dante Terrell, Brooke Point

Arnell Thomas, Massaponax

Jordyn Thomas, Riverbend

Mekhai Thomas, Massaponax

Tanner Triplett, Riverbend

R,J. Uribe, Culpeper

William Wiggins, Massaponax

Joey Williams, Spotsylvania

Nahshon Wilson, Saint Michael

Gabriel Wooten, North Stafford