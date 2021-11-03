Fed to begin slowing economic aid as inflation worries rise

For that reason, Powell sees no reason for the Fed to raise its benchmark short-term rate from its ultra-low level anytime soon. That key rate influences many consumer and business loans. Until the delta variant’s impact on the economy has fully passed, he said, the job market won’t likely fully recover and many supply chains will remain snarled.

The central bank is in the process of shifting from an effort to boost the economy and encourage more hiring to one that is focused on rising inflation. Prices jumped in September from a year earlier at the fastest pace in three decades. The Fed now faces the delicate task of winding down its ultra-low-rate policies, which it hopes will slow inflation, without doing it so rapidly as to weaken the job market or even cause another recession.

“The Fed clearly does not think that inflation is likely to stay at or near current levels, nor does it think that the labor market is back to full employment,” said Eric Winograd, an economist at the asset manager AllianceBernstein. “Until they become convinced either that inflation is durably too high, that inflation expectations have become unanchored or that the economy is at full employment, they do not intend to raise interest rates.”