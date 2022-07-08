Female athlete of the year bios

KAITLYN BESTICK, Chancellor
Battlefield District field hockey player of the year, first-team all-state
Starting guard for the Chargers’ basketball team
Battlefield softball player of the year, batting .515 with 10 triples
Will play lacrosse at George Mason University
CARLIE CLEMENTS, Massaponax
Free Lance–Star female swimmer of the year
Class 5 state runner-up in 50 and 100 freestyles, Region 5D champion in 100
All-Commonwealth District volleyball player, second-team All-Area
CELIE CONSTANTINE, James Monroe
First team All-Area selection in field hockey, lacrosse
All-state field hockey midfielder with 11 goals, 12 assists
Scored 22 goals, assisted on 16 and picked up 66 ground balls in lacrosse.
IZZY LARIMORE, Fredericksburg Academy
First-team All-Area pick in field hockey and lacrosse
Led Falcons to state field hockey title, named conference player of the year
Greater Piedmont Conference lacrosse player of the year with 50 goals
KAITLYN VENZEN, Massaponax
All-Area first team in soccer, field hockey
Four-year field hockey starter
All-district soccer midfielder with 13 goals, 15 assists
Will play soccer at the University of Mary Washington