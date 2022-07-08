 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Female athlete of the year bios

KAITLYN BESTICK, Chancellor

Battlefield District field hockey player of the year, first-team all-state

Starting guard for the Chargers’ basketball team

Battlefield softball player of the year, batting .515 with 10 triples

Will play lacrosse at George Mason University

CARLIE CLEMENTS, Massaponax

Free Lance–Star female swimmer of the year

Class 5 state runner-up in 50 and 100 freestyles, Region 5D champion in 100

All-Commonwealth District volleyball player, second-team All-Area

CELIE CONSTANTINE, James Monroe

First team All-Area selection in field hockey, lacrosse

All-state field hockey midfielder with 11 goals, 12 assists

Scored 22 goals, assisted on 16 and picked up 66 ground balls in lacrosse.

IZZY LARIMORE, Fredericksburg Academy

First-team All-Area pick in field hockey and lacrosse

Led Falcons to state field hockey title, named conference player of the year

Greater Piedmont Conference lacrosse player of the year with 50 goals

KAITLYN VENZEN, Massaponax

All-Area first team in soccer, field hockey

Four-year field hockey starter

All-district soccer midfielder with 13 goals, 15 assists

Will play soccer at the University of Mary Washington

