It may seem like a counterintuitive argument, especially to a hungry young athlete: Train less, accomplish more.

Since she was in middle school, Isabel Ostvig had maintained a grueling schedule in both volleyball and track and field. The results were impressive, but they came at a price.

“I always give 100%,” she said. “I want to be the best competitor, whatever I’m doing. I want to be the best teammate, or the fastest person out there.”

But the stress of repeated competition and practices took a toll in her sophomore year at Colonial Forge High School, when she endured plantar fasciitis and knee discomfort.

So track coach Van Green made a modest proposal for Ostvig’s junior campaign: Take a break now and then.

“We pulled back and gave her more rest days,” Green said. “That was a big thing for her. We worked around her schedule, and we found that rest helped take her performance to the next level. When she started seeing results, she got it.”

That strategy helped Ostvig make huge literal and figurative leaps forward on the track — and, combined with her performance as setter for the Eagles’ volleyball team, earned her 2022–23 Free Lance–Star female athlete of the year honors.

“She’s a gifted athlete, and she puts the work in,” Green said. “She’s constantly working.”

That dedication — with strategic rest — helped Ostvig win a Region 6B high jump championship after claiming Commonwealth District titles in the high jump, long jump and 300-meter hurdles.

She was also second in the district triple jump and 100 hurdles, and even placed third in the shot put. Her junior season’s best efforts in the high jump (5–6), long jump (18–4.75) and triple jump (36–8) were substantial improvements from her previous personal records.

“My body was healthy and strong,” she said.

At the district winter championships in January, she won the long jump and 55-meter hurdles and added two second-place field event finishes and a third.

And track isn’t even her preferred sport — at least it hasn’t been.

Ostvig has was named Commonwealth setter of the year in volleyball last fall and has committed to play at the Division I University of Maryland–Baltimore County. But she said she has begun talking with UMBC track coaches about participating in both sports in college.

“I always said I preferred volleyball, because it’s less stressful and it’s a team sport,” said Ostvig, who took up both sports in sixth grade. “But in the past year, I’ve started falling in love with track. I’d say they’re almost equal.”

That leaping ability makes Ostvig a weapon at the net in Colonial Forge’s 5–1 volleyball set, as she can distribute the ball to open teammates or look for offensive opportunities of her own.

“It’s very hard for the other teams to figure out how to defend her,” said Courtney Hempe, who recently stepped down as the Eagles’ head coach to join the University of Mary Washington’s staff. “She has an extremely high hitting percentage.

“And the great thing about her athleticism and vertical (leap) is that when she makes a jump set, the other team has to defend her, and that allows our hitters a 1-v.-1 opportunity, which is the prize in volleyball. It definitely opened up our offense tremendously.”

And unlike most setters, Ostvig can be a force on defense as a blocker because she can leap above the net.

As a freshman, Ostvig watched and learned from the Eagles’ star senior setter, Paityn Walker, who now plays beach volleyball at Eastern Kentucky University.

When Walker graduated, Ostvig moved into the setter’s role with big shoes to fill — and even bigger ambitions.

“Paityn was a great role model for me,” Ostvig said. “Then everyone said, ‘Who’s going to be the new Paityn Walker?’ I wanted to be even better, to push myself beyond my limits.”

That’s been a pattern for Ostvig, who grew up in an athletic family. Her father Grant played football and ran track in college, and her mother Jamie was a three-sport high school athlete. Older sister Baylie played volleyball at Colonial Forge and is now on the roster at Division II Fairmont (W.Va.) State.

After her upcoming senior year at Colonial Forge, becoming a two-sport Division I athlete is Isabel Ostvig’s next goal. She’s accustomed to a busy schedule; she plays travel volleyball outside of the high school season, plus she works part time.

She also found time to participate in the pentathlon at the recent New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia, where she placed 10th in her first significant competition. The result made her consider that as a potential future pursuit in college.

Three of the five events (the high and long jumps and 100 hurdles) are right up her alley, and she’s proven her shot put competence. The pentathlon’s fifth event, the 800 is “out of my comfort zone,” she admitted.

Consider that her next challenge.