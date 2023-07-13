ANGELINA BALDWIN

James Monroe

The senior was a first-team all-state defender in field hockey and an all-Region 3B selection in lacrosse in the spring.

THERESA BRECKLEY

Culpeper

The junior won three Class 3 state track titles (indoor shot put, outdoor shot and discus) and was second-team all-Battlefield in volleyball.

DELANEY HOLLORAN

Courtland

The senior earned all-region honors in helping the Cougars reach a second straight field hockey state final and was an all-district soccer player.

NATALIE HOLT

Courtland

The senior earned first-team all-state honors for the state field hockey runners-up and went 16-2 in singles for the Cougars' state tennis semifinalists.

MORGAN MESTERHAZY

Colonial Forge

The Eagles' junior was named second-team Class 6 all-state in field hockey and first-team all-Commonwealth District in soccer.