ANGELINA BALDWIN
James Monroe
The senior was a first-team all-state defender in field hockey and an all-Region 3B selection in lacrosse in the spring.
THERESA BRECKLEY
Culpeper
The junior won three Class 3 state track titles (indoor shot put, outdoor shot and discus) and was second-team all-Battlefield in volleyball.
DELANEY HOLLORAN
Courtland
The senior earned all-region honors in helping the Cougars reach a second straight field hockey state final and was an all-district soccer player.
NATALIE HOLT
Courtland
The senior earned first-team all-state honors for the state field hockey runners-up and went 16-2 in singles for the Cougars' state tennis semifinalists.
MORGAN MESTERHAZY
Colonial Forge
The Eagles' junior was named second-team Class 6 all-state in field hockey and first-team all-Commonwealth District in soccer.