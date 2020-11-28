Field of tulips joins worried mom with widow battling cancer

“My heart just warmed up. It almost brought tears to my eyes. It was almost like she knew I needed human contact because I was so isolated and so alone. And then I got this card and I thought, ‘There are people out there that care, so don’t give up.’”

Curtis typed a heartfelt response a few weeks later and the two developed a fast friendship.

Baird sent more letters; they exchanged numbers. Baird texted pictures of her kids carving pumpkins. At Curtis’ urging, she stopped by in person, dropping off homemade brownies and talking briefly from a masked distance.

“I just adore her the more I get to know her,” Baird said. “We need each other right now more than ever. Everybody is going through a difficult time.”

Curtis sent Baird a book about her family’s rescue efforts during WWII, and Baird was inspired by her resilience and adventurous spirit.

“The fact that she was experiencing pain and loneliness and sadness and that I was able to write a simple letter that made her feel appreciated, just that power,” Baird said. “It’s made me feel better and helped me move outside myself because life had been so hard.”