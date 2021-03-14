Final round of the Players Championship

“Oh my gosh! What is going on?” DeChambeau said.

He made double bogey and was scratching the rest of the way to stay in the game. He still had a chance with an eagle on the 16th hole to get within two, but when Thomas made par on the 17th, his chances were about over.

Westwood hit his tee shot into the water on the fourth hole and had to make an 8-footer to save bogey. He hit his approach out of the pine straw that clipped two branches and found water on the par-5 second hole to make bogey. But he was never far away from the lead, and Westwood regained a share of the lead with an 8-foot birdie putt on the 14th.

His hopes ended with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 17th.

The consolation prize went beyond the $2,648,700 he earned for his two runner-up finishes. Westwood, with 41 career victories on all six of the major golf circuits around the world, is playing for trophies at this stage.

He now is No. 19 in the world, and he believes his game is in a place for more chances.

“My legs felt a bit heavy, and I felt a bit lethargic, like I wasn’t swinging as well and I wasn’t striking the ball as well, and that was evident from the tee shots off 2, 4, 11,” he said.