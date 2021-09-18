Fire damages North Stafford home

Six North Stafford residents were displaced after a fire damaged their home Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department.

At 12:30 p.m., Stafford fire and rescue units responded to a reported structure fire in the 100 block of Northampton Boulevard. Crews reported fire showing from the front and side of a two-story, single-family home. The blaze had extended into the attic, crews said. It was marked under control about 20 minutes later, the department stated.

Smoke alarms alerted the occupants to the fire. All those inside the home self-evacuated before units arrived, and none reported injuries. The home suffered substantial damage and the six occupants were temporarily displaced, but denied the assistance of the American Red Cross, the release stated.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Stafford units were assisted on scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services and Prince William County Fire and Rescue. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Fauquier County Fire and Rescue assisted with station fills during the incident.

—Staff report