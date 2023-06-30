ZACH COLANGELO

Colonial Forge

Senior outfielder batted .350, stole 25 bases and set school career records for steals and runs scored (69).

SHANE DUNKUM

Louisa

Senior went 8–0 on the mound and batted .419 to help the Lions reach the state playoffs.

BILLY FLUHARTY

Riverbend

Bucknell-bound senior shortstop batted .403, hit six homers and stole 22 bases for the Bears.

JACKSON GARLAND

Courtland

The Virginia-bound sophomore was 7–2 with a 2.58 era and 69 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

WILL GREEN

King George

The first-team all-Battlefield senior infielder hit .441 with 19 RBIS and only nine strikeouts on the season.

RYAN HIGGINS

Riverbend

Senior went 6–1 with a 1.40 era in the regular season and was unbeaten in Commonwealth district starts.

ZACH HORN

Brooke Point

The Black–Hawks' senior lefthander was a second-team all region 5d selection both as a pitcher and outfielder.

CARTER MILLS

King George

Battlefield district player of the year went 6–2 with a 1.54 era and 78 strikeouts on the mound for the Foxes.

HAYDEN RUE

Mountain View

The junior hit .375 with a team high 30 RBIS and was named all Common wealth as a designated hitter.

COLLIN SNYDER

Riverbend

Bears' all-Commonwealth senior catcher batted .419 with 20 RBIS and provided solid defense behind the plate.

BAYLOR STORKE

Caroline

Talented sophomore hit .371, scored 32 runs and didn't make an error in the outfield for the Class 3 state finalists.