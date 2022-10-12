RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says striped bass season is open and keepers are being caught from the fall line to Port Royal. Live and cut baits have been working well. Trophy blue catfish are feeding heavily with the rapid drop in water temperature. Try live bluegill and gizzard shad for best results.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports cool night lead to hot fishing, with big rockfish catches throughout the river.Casting and jigging under the birds is the ticket right now.The fish will continue to feed as they move down river. There are good size perch around, and big catfish are biting, although rarely in the main river. Look for them in the creeks, where the water is a fresher.

LAKE ANNA: C.C. McCotter (mccotterslakeanna.com) reports bass are schooled over humps and around downlake points. Use small topwaters, 3-inch swimbaits and small soft plastic jerkbaits. Midlake bass are beginning to move into the creeks holding on vertical structure like channel drops and points. Afternoon action will soon be best with small crankbaits. Up lake bass can be found feeding in the shallows along willow grass lines in the upper North Anna. Striped bass are ravenous when you can find them active. The down lake and mid lake sections the most reliable but often with smaller fish. Up lake striper fishing can be outstanding in the evenings but the feed is unreliable. Good areas to target for stripers this month include Dike 3, down lake.Two-inch jigs and slip bobbers with small minnows are best.