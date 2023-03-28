LAKE ANNA: With water temps in the mid-50s, Carlos Wood reports most bass are still pre-spawn feeding and chasing baits in all areas of the lake. Spinnerbaits, jigs, medium running crankbaits and suspending jerkbaits seem to be the bait of choice for anglers. Beds are being found at the lower end of the lake. Fish in 4-12 feet of water, along shorelines. Don't worry about structure, docks, etc. Similarly, the best striper schools are in the upper and lower ends of the lake, with the evening bite the most productive in 8 feet of water with live bait. This is the time catch big crappie up to 2 pounds. Schools are still deep, but will move into shallower waters as soon as we get a warm trend. Use 2-inch grubs, small and medium minnows 1/8- or 1/4-ounce spoons.