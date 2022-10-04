Fishing report

LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports Hurricane Ian's remnants cause a huge water temperature drop (as much as 15 degrees over the past week) into the upper 60s. The uplake region continues to produce the best catches or largemouth bass, especially above the first two bridges in both the North Anna arm and Pamunkey Branch. Pitch small plastic worms to docks and jig as it falls. This is also a great time of year for lipless crank baits. Mid lake bass are moving to the backs of creeks; use the same patterns as uplake. Striped bass are breaking just about every morning in all three sections of the lake. Have a small topwater you can walk tied on and keep your eyes peeled. Most anglers are using live bait. Crappie are congergating around bridges and docks in at least 10-15 feet of water. Minnows and 2-inch grubs are working best.