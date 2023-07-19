RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark F. Admin of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says even with these hot temperatures, the trophy blue catfish have been biting cut and live bait during the daytime. Snakehead are really keyed in on buzz baits and frogs in the shallows. Look for cleaner water for the better action.

LAKE ANNA: With water temps in the upper 80s, Jim Hemby at Lake Anna Striper Guide Service (540/967-3313) reports plenty of striper schools roaming the main lake. Use your depth finder to locate schools in 25-35-foot flats and try trolling baits. Some of the best catches have been on live bait. Bass are still relating to deeper structures where bait is present (mainlake points, humps, roadbeds, brush and rock piles and bridges. Deep-diving crankbaits are working well along with jigs tipped with worms. Marina docks are also holding nice bass. Crappie are holding on all the bridge pilings uplake and on brush piles in 15-20 feet of water. Very nice Crappie are being caught on docks that have lights on them at night. Catfish can be caught anywhere bait is present. Work areas less than 25 feet deep. Live bait has been producing some larger than normal.