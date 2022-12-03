FLS Local Author Spotlight: Bobby Hebert and Jim Soloman

Names: Bobby Hebert, writer; Jim Solomon, illustrator

Connection to Fredericksburg region: Bobby Hebert is a retired advertising executive who lives in Spotsylvania County. His passions are acting and writing. He is a cast member of The Virginia Renaissance Faire, where he performs extemporaneous poems for the patrons. Since 2011, he has written the riddles for Window Wonderland, the holiday contest sponsored by the city of Fredericksburg. The game has become a local tradition that is looked forward to by thousands. Jim Solomon, the illustrator, is a senior graphic designer and an adjunct professor at Germanna Community College in Fredericksburg. His award-winning designs have appeared in print and digital publications throughout Virginia.

About Bobby Hebert

I was inspired to write a book because: I started writing riddles as a family game for my children over 20 years ago when we were on long road trips. As time passed, I began writing riddles daily as a creative discipline. I decided to publish my most challenging riddles in book form to create a fun game people could play at gatherings. The age range is from teen to adult. The illustrations in the book are humorous, literal interpretations of the answer; they are designed to make the riddles even harder. Best of all, you cannot look up the answers on a smartphone. They are in your head.

Favorite time/place to write: 5 a.m. in my basement.

Future plans as an author: I’ve got a database of thousands of riddles on every topic: movies, science, history. I plan to publish a wide variety of fun games and educational products.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Writing is a physical discipline as much as a mental exercise. Commit to showing up every day and pushing through the pain of boredom and doubt.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Commit to a time and a place. Put it on your calendar and then show up. You can start with as little as 15 minutes a day. Your endurance will build.

About the book

Book title: “Hardest Riddles in The Universe”

Plot summary: A collection of weird riddles and misguided art that challenge your brain and make you laugh.

Publisher: Self-published on Amazon

Publication date: September 2022

Genre: Riddles, games, humor

Who should read my book? Teens to adults who love challenging and funny word games.

You can buy my book: At these local stores: The Card Cellar, Agora Coffee Downtown Coffee Shop and Gateway Comics and Toys. Available at Amazon.