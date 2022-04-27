 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLEANUP >> VDOT crews remove fallen trees, branches from Jan. 3 ice storm

A worker uses a chainsaw to cut a tree off Dahlgren Road in King George County, while another directs traffic on Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has several work crews in King George cutting down snapped trees and removing fallen branches along Dahlgren Road and State Route 3. The operators are among about 30 crews in the Fredericksburg district working on the massive cleanup after the Jan. 3 winter storm. Initial estimates said the effort would lead to about 27,000 dump truck loads of debris. VDOT officials recently posted that the cleanup should be completed by June 1.

