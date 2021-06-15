COMMENTARY: Biden-Putin summit can save Open Skies Treaty

Such disputes have to be resolved diplomatically and not just by walking away from an agreement that has been largely successful for all nations. According to Thomas Countryman of the Arms Control Association (ACA), “The Open Skies Treaty has helped preserve the post-Cold War peace.”

But then Russia began its process of withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty. President Biden has also surprisingly decided not to rejoin the treaty since he took office.

Time is historically the best negotiator. Time should be allowed to resolve any disputes with Russia, real or perceived, over the Open Skies Treaty.

Instead of withdrawing from treaties and the world, we need to recapture Ike’s and Bush’s imagination for peace and expand Open Skies.

First, President Biden should announce the U.S. is rejoining the Open Skies Treaty and put into effect the legal remedies necessary to do this.

Second, we must encourage Russia to remain in Open Skies and meet to resolve differences over the pact.

The Open Skies initiative should then be expanded to include more countries, including China. President Biden should also seek to include India, Pakistan, North Korea and other nations. We can encourage cooperation and peace to prevent unnecessary arms races.