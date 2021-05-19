COMMENTARY: Is the BLM movement on borrowed time?

Today the pendulum is poised in judgment above the debate over Critical Race Theory. At the heart of CRT is the concept that racism is woven into the fabric of the American psyche, its systems and its institutions, and that only deliberate action can correct the damage it has done.

Across this country, there is a movement afoot—fed and fueled by such groups as the American Legislative Exchange Council, the Heritage Foundation and the American Enterprise Institute—to oppose the spread of Critical Race Theory.

You can see the fruits of their labor on TikTok in tutorials about Black people owning slaves; in Twitter rants equating CRT with publicly sanctioned racism; and in state legislatures and among House Republicans in Congress, where there is a push to ban teaching it in public schools.

Opponents of CRT push back despite a preponderance of evidence that even people new to this country can see. Why else would Indian Sikh Bhagat Singh Thind and Japanese-American Takao Ozawa sue the United States to be classified as “white” if they did not equate whiteness with justice in America?

Immigrants watch and make their judgments as the benefits of the GI Bill and favorable home mortgages and places at our elite universities accrue with abundant regularity to certain people. They see how the cards are stacked.