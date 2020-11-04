COMMENTARY: Once promising, social media has been a disaster for society

IT SEEMS almost preciously naive to look back on the early days of social media and remember how good we thought it could be.

First, it was fun connections with old friends. Then it was politically hopeful. Remember the promise of the Green Revolution in Iran in 2009, or the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak in Egypt in 2011? The idea was that the spread of social media would break down the barriers of freedom imposed by authoritarian regimes and seed grassroots democracy around the world.

Instead, the opposite has been true. Social media’s rise as our predominant form of communication and information has tracked almost precisely with democracy being put on the defensive. Instead of a flowering of freedom, authoritarian dominance has expanded as social and political divisions have spiked. Rampant hate speech, fake news and insane conspiracy theories have captured the minds of otherwise sound-thinking people.

The political problem is bad enough. We also need to question what we are doing to ourselves spiritually and psychologically by participating in a vast mental experiment that has a lot of us reaching for our smartphone first thing in the morning and making it the last thing we touch at night.