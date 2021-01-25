EDITORIAL: No mandatory COVID vaccinations

LAST SEPTEMBER, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver told ABC-8 in Richmond that he would make a COVID-19 vaccine mandatory whenever one is available. But his boss, Gov. Ralph Northam, quickly reeled him in, with administration officials insisting the governor had “taken no official policy position on whether or not a COVID-19 vaccine for adults should be mandatory.”
Northam should now take a policy position on mandatory vaccinations for COVID-19, and that position should be “No.”
With demand for the COVID-19 vaccines greatly exceeding the available supply, it’s not likely that anybody in Virginia will be forced to take a shot against their will in the near future. But the issue is likely to come up, and there are good reasons why the decision to vaccinate should be made voluntarily by each individual in consultation with their physician.
The new vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were rushed into production under former President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, which ranks as one of the most ambitious scientific endeavors in U.S. history. It typically takes more than four years to develop a viral vaccine; OWS did it in less than one year.
The pharmaceutical companies that were paid billions of dollars to develop the vaccines under OWS claim that they are safe and effective. But remember when Big Pharma claimed their opioids were not addictive?
Without a long safety track record, COVID vaccines can still be characterized as experimental. And the Nuremburg Code states that “the voluntary consent of the human subject” to any medical experimentation “is absolutely essential”—without the use of force, deceit or duress. The U.S. already has a record of violating that code with forced vaccines that resulted in severe health problems for many Gulf War veterans.
Vaccines are lifesavers from such scourges as polio, measles and smallpox and the COVID vaccine might well join their ranks. But it’s still too early to tell.
So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the sudden death of a healthy 56-year-old obstetrician in Miami Beach only two weeks after he received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
And California authorities are also investigating whether the higher-than-usual allergic reactions to the Moderna vaccine is linked to the death of a person who died shortly after receiving it.
Dr. William Haseltine, founder of Harvard Medical School’s cancer and HIV/AIDS research departments, last year warned of the risks of mandating a vaccine that has been rushed to market to deal with a worldwide pandemic.
Writing in Scientific American on June 22, 2020, Dr. Haseltine noted that “there are risks that come with a fast-tracked [vaccine]. … One serious adverse event per thousand of a vaccine given to 100 million people means harm to 100,000 otherwise healthy people,” he wrote.
One of the trade-offs for getting a vaccine to market much faster than normal is that people who do experience harmful reactions cannot sue the drug companies for any adverse side effects. Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, Pfizer, Moderna and other pharmaceutical companies that come up with COVID vaccines have total immunity from liability. And under the doctrine of sovereign immunity, you can’t sue the federal government either.
The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has paid out $4.5 billion since 1998 for adverse reactions to “safe” vaccines against seasonal flu, pneumonia and other diseases. But COVID-19 claims are not on NVICP’s list; they must be filed within one year with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, which only covers unreimbursed medical bills and the loss of income up to $50,000 due to a vaccine reaction.
Health care providers and tens of thousands of people who have already been vaccinated believe the potential benefits outweigh the risks—and they may be right. Private employers and businesses can also legally require proof of vaccination if they so choose, as long as they include exceptions for medical or religious purposes.
Most Virginians will voluntarily get COVID vaccines and if enough of them do, they will create herd immunity. But the minority who may have had a bad reaction to another vaccine, or just want to wait and see, should not be bullied by the government into doing so before they’re ready.