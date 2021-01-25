EDITORIAL: No mandatory COVID vaccinations

One of the trade-offs for getting a vaccine to market much faster than normal is that people who do experience harmful reactions cannot sue the drug companies for any adverse side effects. Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, Pfizer, Moderna and other pharmaceutical companies that come up with COVID vaccines have total immunity from liability. And under the doctrine of sovereign immunity, you can’t sue the federal government either.

The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has paid out $4.5 billion since 1998 for adverse reactions to “safe” vaccines against seasonal flu, pneumonia and other diseases. But COVID-19 claims are not on NVICP’s list; they must be filed within one year with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, which only covers unreimbursed medical bills and the loss of income up to $50,000 due to a vaccine reaction.

Health care providers and tens of thousands of people who have already been vaccinated believe the potential benefits outweigh the risks—and they may be right. Private employers and businesses can also legally require proof of vaccination if they so choose, as long as they include exceptions for medical or religious purposes.

Most Virginians will voluntarily get COVID vaccines and if enough of them do, they will create herd immunity. But the minority who may have had a bad reaction to another vaccine, or just want to wait and see, should not be bullied by the government into doing so before they’re ready.