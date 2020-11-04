EDITORIAL: Phonics makes a surprising comeback

In a Facebook post five days after the APM Reports article was published last month, Calkins acknowledge that she is moving away from the cuing system, even stating that “there is a moment when phonics knowledge should be prioritized—the moment when the child encounters an unfamiliar word.”

This development comes on the heels of the latest reading scores on the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), which were administered before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Education Week reported that “little more than 1 in 3 American 12th graders read proficiently” enough to be considered ready for freshman college courses.

“The performance of students who were already struggling—in the 25th percentile or below—declined in 2019 across both reading and math in grades 4, 8, and 12 in 2019 compared to four years ago,” the Ed Week article continued. “The 10 percent of students struggling the most has dropped 20 points since 1992, a record low.”

Teaching reading the same way it’s been taught for decades, with the added challenges of distance learning, is not likely to close this achievement gap. According to literacy expert Timothy Shanahan, “Experts usually recommend 20-30 minutes or so of daily phonics instruction in grades K-2,” or up to 200 hours overall.

COVID-19 completely disrupted the last school year and is on course to do the same this year. But perhaps the silver lining will be that due to their limited time with students online, educators must focus on the basics. K-2 students still need up to 30 minutes of intensive phonics instruction per day as a necessary foundation for their future reading success. Parents of youngsters who are just learning how to read should demand that they get it—no matter what.