EDITORIAL: Why can't Virginia's DMV be more like ABC?

DRINK OR drive? The Commonwealth of Virginia seems to favor the former.

OK, it’s not as clear as a vodka martini, but consider this:

Starting Friday, May 14, state-run Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores resumed normal, pre-pandemic hours. Actually, it hasn’t been all that hard at any point in recent months to pick up a pint or a fifth from a state liquor store. You just had to adjust to the shorter hours.

At the same time, the state-run Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has been a bit slower in returning to whatever normal is these days. A story on one of the Richmond TV stations last week showed hours-long lines of Virginians outside a DMV Select office in Mineral yearning to take care of car-related business with a live human being.

Some of the hopeful had come there from Richmond, an hour away, and beyond. One man said he arrived at 6 a.m. in advance of the center’s 8:30 a.m. opening.

When the pandemic hit us last year, just about everything shut down. By October 2020, DMV had a three-month backlog at most sites. Drivers were urged to try online options, but there were complaints of slow responses and problems with registering vehicles.