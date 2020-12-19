FORUM 1: Should the U.S. Postal Service get another federal bailout? Yes: The mail must go through

The privatization alternative pushed by DeJoy and the politicians seeking to limit USPS resources to the revenues that can be collected will mean further degradation of service, which has also been the experience in other countries.

Mail and packages will take longer to arrive, Saturday delivery will be abolished, hours and staffing at post offices will be reduced. The traditional value of “universal service” will be threatened, giving rise to astronomical postage rates applied to places with higher delivery costs, like Alaska and Hawaii, as well as to relatively isolated, thinly settled rural locations.

Even if the $25 billion were forthcoming, a report from the Government Accountability Office made clear that more basic, unresolved questions surround the future of the USPS.

One unresolved question is whether the service’s operations should be limited by its ability to be “self-funding.” We don’t ask the Department of Defense to organize bake sales to fund its activities.

Another is whether the service should be limited to mail and package delivery. In other countries, it is recognized that the postal service is a pillar of the public communications infrastructure. It might profitably expand into new areas, if permitted to do so.