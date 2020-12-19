FORUM 2 :Bailout talks are fiscal insanity

COVID-19 cases are spiking, millions of Americans are out of work through no fault of their own, and emergency benefits are expiring. While Congress and the administration are right to pursue a fifth COVID relief package, the stakes are high for getting the money to where it is most needed.

It is also not too soon for America to get back on the road to some sort of fiscal responsibility.

The U.S. Postal Service, which is part of the federal government, offers an intriguing case study both of what the U.S. government has done right during the pandemic and of how political demagoguery and fiscal irresponsibility know no bounds in Washington.

First, the good news. Throughout the nine-month pandemic, postal workers have carried on with poise and resolve, delivering mail and packages throughout the country, lessening the pandemic’s hardship for many. Postal workers have adopted new practices, such as using personal protective equipment and installing plastic barriers and social distancing parameters within post offices.

USPS received targeted help from the federal government in the pandemic’s early days via a $10 billion line of credit as part of the March 27 CARES Act.