High school sports roundup: Campbell, Freeman paces Caroline past King George
BOYS BASKETBALL

CAROLINE 67, KING GEORGE 64

Gabe Campbell led Caroline with 18 points to defeat King George Wednesday night.

Jayden Freeman contributed 14 points while Jevonte Wright-Parker added 11.

King George was led by Elijah Sheffield with 13 points and Connor Gray with 12.

Caroline will take on Chancellor next Friday.

Caroline   13  17    20   17  —  67
King George   12  15    15   22  —  64
Caroline (8-2): Gabe Campbell 18, Jayden Freeman 14, Jevonte Wright-Parker 11, Carson Lyons 8, Jalen Haney 7, Shaun Harris 5, Dominque Washington 2, Irving Olivis Jr. 2. Totals: 23 15-20 67.
King George: Elijah Sheffield 13, Connor Gray 12, Mehkai White 11, Nehemiah Frye 10, Ethan Chase 8, Kyle Reviello 8, Da’mon Duffin 2. Totals: 26, 6-12 33.
3-pointers: Caroline 6 (Freeman 2, Lyons 2, Campbell, Harris). King George 7 (Varlas 2, Caesar 3, Sellers, Delao).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLONIAL BEACH 48, KING & QUEEN CENTRAL 38

Cynari Davis led Colonial Beach with 18 points and 14 rebounds to defeat King & Queen Central in a nondistrict match on Wednesday night.

Cora Bowler also contributed 14 points and six assists.

King & Queen      7    4    19     8  —  38
Colonial Beach       13  13    12   10  —  48

King & Queen: Z. King 21, J. Brown 6, A. Riley 6, M. Holmes 3, A. Moaney 2. Totals: 14 6-19 38
Colonial Beach (4-6): Cynari Davis 18, Cora Bowler 14, L. Phillips 8, C. Royall 2, J. McGinniss 2. Totals: 20 7-17 48.
3-pointers: King & Queen 4 (King 2, Brown 2). Colonial Beach 1 (Phillips).
