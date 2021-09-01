 Skip to main content
IDA >> Rain soaks the area
IDA >> Rain soaks the area

Lily Cannavo, 3, uses her rain boots for some puddle stomping during an outing at Cossey Park in Fredericksburg on Wednesday. Lily was joined by her mother Lauren, brother Caleb, friend Atlee Shortt, 2, and Atlee’s mom Lindsay for an outing before the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy rains later in the day.

The timing wasn’t as good for a trio of pedestrians crossing George Street downtown as the predicted rain finally arrived late in the afternoon. Skies are expected to clear Thursday, with sunshine and cooler temperatures forecast into the Labor Day holiday weekend. For more on the weather, C6.

