LET'S GO >> Fly a kite day

Henry Nelson, 4, and his sister, Juliet, 5, fly their handcrafted kites during Fly a Kite Day at Memorial Park in the city on Tuesday.

The event was part of Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation’s Picnic in the Park series, which takes place Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The longtime series also features live entertainment. At right, Miche Bozza and her 5-month-old son, Owen, dance to the beat of Spanglish, a local Latin American band that kept many in the crowd on their feet Tuesday.