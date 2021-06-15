 Skip to main content
LET'S GO >> Fly a kite day
LET'S GO >> Fly a kite day

Henry Nelson, 4, and his sister, Juliet, 5, fly their handcrafted kites during Fly a Kite Day at Memorial Park in the city on Tuesday.

The event was part of Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation’s Picnic in the Park series, which takes place Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The longtime series also features live entertainment. At right, Miche Bozza and her 5-month-old son, Owen, dance to the beat of Spanglish, a local Latin American band that kept many in the crowd on their feet Tuesday.

Doughnuts for Dad’s Day is next week, and this year’s series will conclude with Beach Day on June 29.

