MOVING IN >> UMW students settle in for a new year

Ryder Ward (top) unpacks her belongings as she moves into her dorm room at the University of Mary Washington in downtown Fredericksburg on Wednesday.

Elsewhere on campus, President Troy Paino swings a student’s golf club as his wife, Kelly (back left), greets students’ parents. At bottom left, Ken Bliss unloads his daughter’s mini-fridge off the bed of his truck. And Sandra Bautista (above) hugs her daughter, Alex Pineda–Bautista.

UMW is welcoming more than 1,000 new students to campus, with more than 750 beginning their college career at UMW and about 300 switching from other schools.

Fall classes will begin Monday.

