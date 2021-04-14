Pets >> Precious the pig

Leonard Ray Wright enjoys some fresh air with his sister-in-law’s pet pig Precious along Hanson Avenue in Fredericksburg on Wednesday. Wright said Precious, wandering the front yard of her owner Brenda Williams’ home, enjoys grazing on grass and other vegetation in the neighborhood.

While it looks like things should dry up a bit over the weekend, the forecast remains appropriately springlike, with partly cloudy skies, high temperatures in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Just the sort of weather growing vegetables need, and the perfect setting for adventurous, outdoorsy pets of all sorts and sizes.