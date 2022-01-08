SLEDDING >> Trench Hill brings out the thrill-seekers

Dylan Seymour (left), Parke Letcher (top), Lincoln Click (bottom) and Tayloe Letcher race down Trench Hill on a sled in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Dylan (left) and Tayloe Seymour react to hitting a ramp while sledding down Trench Hill in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Siler Waters (left), Juniper Dammeyer (middle) and Ingram Waters race down Trench Hill on sleds in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Doug Smith (right) sleds down Trench Hill with his son Ruairi in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
After the surprise of Monday’s snowstorm, area thrill-seekers turned out to one of the city’s favorite sledding spots for some good, old-fashioned fun.
Dylan Seymour (left), Parke Letcher (top), Lincoln Click (bottom) and Tayloe Letcher are piled onto the same sled as they race down Trench Hill in Fredericksburg on Wednesday.
At bottom left, Siler Waters (left), Juniper Dammeyer (middle) and Ingram Waters laugh as they slide down the hill.
And at bottom right, Doug Smith shares his sled with son Ruairi.
