 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SLEDDING >> Trench Hill brings out the thrill-seekers
0 Comments

SLEDDING >> Trench Hill brings out the thrill-seekers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After the surprise of Monday’s snowstorm, area thrill-seekers turned out to one of the city’s favorite sledding spots for some good, old-fashioned fun.

Dylan Seymour (left), Parke Letcher (top), Lincoln Click (bottom) and Tayloe Letcher are piled onto the same sled as they race down Trench Hill in Fredericksburg on Wednesday.

At bottom left, Siler Waters (left), Juniper Dammeyer (middle) and Ingram Waters laugh as they slide down the hill.

And at bottom right, Doug Smith shares his sled with son Ruairi.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert