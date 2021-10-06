TREES >> Reforestation project kicks off along the Rappahannock Canal

As part of a new reforestation project, operator Kevin Rhoades (above, left) and foreman Devin Bush (right) from Pennsylvania-based PennLine Service clear invasive ailanthus trees behind James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg on Tuesday.

The Ceili Leahy Service Project is partnering with Tree Fredericksburg, Dominion Energy, Friends of the Rappahannock and James Monroe High to restore native trees along the Rappahannock Canal at James Monroe High School.

FOR and student volunteers from JM will plant native trees to reforest the canal’s rim in fall 2022, in conjunction with the Ceili Leahy Day of Service.

To learn more, visit CLServiceProject.org.