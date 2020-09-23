Flyover remembers World War II, when 'democracy won, tyranny lost'

Pilots declared the flight “fun,” “outstanding,” and “great flight, great lead.”

“I had alarm bells going off the entire time I was in there, being an air traffic controller,” the FAA’s Jon Clark joked. “[Normally], all you guys are little dots on the screen.”

What it’s about

Mike Ginter, the arsenal’s airboss, flew Monday in the first flight for a major sponsor that AOD hosted. “I helped most of these guys learn how to fly formations, so they let me jump in once in a while,” he said, taking a few minutes between Tuesday’s practice flights to chat.

Ginter, who retired as a Navy carrier pilot after 27 years, said warbird pilots occupy a “strong and deep” niche in aviation. They’re motivated to try and communicate what World War II meant to younger generations that have heard of it from school classes or television, but may not appreciate how all-consuming the conflict was, he said.

“We’re going to tell the story of World War II through the lens of 24 formations, 66 airplanes, going down the National Mall,” Ginter said.