Football Standalone

Caroline at Courtland football

Courtland’s EJ Rogers (2) takes the ball on a long run ahead of Caroline defender Seth Davis at Courtland on Monday, Oct.18, 2021.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

Courtland’s E.J. Rogers (2) outruns Caroline defender Seth Davis during Monday night’s Battlefield District football game. Rogers ran for over 200 yards and two touchdowns as the host Cougars beat the Cavaliers, 47-6. See fredericksburg.com or Wednesday’s print edition for complete results.

