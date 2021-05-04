Ford
A man and woman have been charged with felony offenses after their 1-month-old baby was found unresponsive at a Spotsylvania County motel earl…
A good Samaritan stepped in and made a brave rescue — by "immediately" jumping over the guardrail and into the bay, saving the infant.
Tami Owolabi was feeling stuffed and sleepy after Thanksgiving dinner last year, but instead of lying down for a nap, she retired to her room,…
One of the crashes happened in Orange County shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday and resulted in manslaughter and driving under the influence charges, according to the Virginia State Police.
Shawn and Lisa Phillips, founders and owners of Spencer Devon, announced the downtown brewery and restaurant will close June 1. Shawn Phillips…
The Virginia Department of Transportation is gearing up for a $10.6 million project to install variable speed limits along the stretch of the interstate, from three miles north of the Ladysmith exit to State Route 3.
A man who repeatedly molested a 7-year-old Stafford County girl in 2019 was ordered Monday to serve more than 21 years in prison.
A man who killed a Spotsylvania County woman in 2018 when his dump truck veered into her lane and struck her car head-on was convicted Monday …
Lee Enterprises announced Friday that it will close its Print Innovators printing plant in Fredericksburg Aug. 1.
We’ve all grown accustomed to a little more elbow room during the past year-plus.