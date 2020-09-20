Forgotten Felines for week of Sept. 20, 2020

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt one of their cats, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
The kittens pictured are pre-adopt only. For details, visit forgottenfelinesculpeper.org/sponsor-a-kitty.
Dune, male, Manx/DSH mix, 5 months old
Sophie, female, DSH, gray and white, 3 months old
Nickie & Bear, females, DSH, black, bonded, 5 months old
DandiLion, male, DSH brown tabby, 4 months old
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!