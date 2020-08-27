Former homeless student walks from Caroline to Boston College to begin classes

When classes begin at Boston College next week, it will launch the next leg of an unusual journey for Gordon Wayne.

The one that brought the Caroline High School graduate to Massachusetts was long and difficult. He battled homelessness while attending Germanna Community College, where his outstanding grades earned him a scholarship to the four-year school in Chestnut Hill, Mass. To get there, and to help others who are enduring similar hardship, Wayne is walking the entire 500-plus miles from Virginia.

Wayne left Caroline, where he graduated from Caroline High School in 2019, earlier in August and expects to complete the journey Friday. He’s documenting the trip on his Instagram account with the hashtag #bcvshomelessness and he asks that those who follow him make a contribution to his GoFundMe for the National Alliance to End Homelessness. So far, he’s raised nearly $14,000.

“I wanted to bring attention to homelessness and all the problems that are created for people who are homeless,” Wayne said. “I feel like it’s not talked about much. It’s really just ignored. The people are dehumanized.”

Wayne can speak from experience. The summer after he graduated—with a 4.4 GPA—from high school, he became displaced from his home. He moved in with a friend and saved up some money to buy a car to live in.