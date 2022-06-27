Fredericksburg-area gas prices dropping ahead of holiday weekend

The prolonged period of spiking gas prices has reversed heading into the July 4 holiday, and the cost to fuel up could keep dropping.

Monday marked the second straight week with gas prices falling, the fuel tracker GasBuddy reported, with the national average dropping 8.8 cents to $4.88 for a gallon of regular gas.

The national average is still 28.3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.79 more than a year ago, according to GasBuddy’s figures.

Prices are much lower in the Fredericksburg area, with Monday’s average standing at $4.68, down 18 cents in the past week, according to AAA. Local prices hit a record high on June 14 at $4.97. A month ago, local gas prices averaged $4.42. One year ago, the average local gas price was $2.91.

Virginia’s average gas price was $4.72 on Monday, AAA reported. The state’s gas price fits somewhere in the middle nationwide.

GasBuddy reported that the states with the lowest gas prices are Georgia ($4.37), South Carolina and Mississippi ($4.39). California ($6.30), Alaska ($5.58) and Nevada ($5.56) have the highest gas prices.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said in a Monday morning blog that the July 4 gas prices will be the highest ever for the holiday.

Yet, he added that the cost of gas is dropping “as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline.”

De Haan was cautious about the possibility that gas prices will keep dropping.

“Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”