FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A pleasant transition into the weekend

The final weekend before Thanksgiving begins on a warm and dry note for Fredericksburg.

Friday morning’s low temperatures around the Fredericksburg area ranged from the upper 30s to the low 40s. That’s 10-12 degrees warmer than Thursday’s chilly start, thanks to southerly winds that never went totally calm last night. The mixing of the lower atmosphere courtesy of those breezes kept temperatures from plummeting below freezing, holding the frost at bay in most spots.

Temperatures will climb further today, topping out in the mid-60s this afternoon. That’s well above normal, given that Fredericksburg’s daily highs average in the upper 50s at this point in November. Sunny skies and light southerly breezes will combine to end the work week on a very pleasant weather note.

Saturday will still feature partly sunny skies, but a cold front will slowly move across the area, stalling out nearby with more clouds in tow. Local Fredericksburg thermometers will top out in the mid-60s again Saturday with no rain expected. Sunday, however, looks cloudy and cooler, with highs in the upper 50s and perhaps a brief bout of drizzle as a cold air damming wedge sets up east of the mountains.