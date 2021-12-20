FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Colder temps arrive, just in time for winter

Seasonable temperatures will characterize the beginning of the week in the Fredericksburg area.

This Monday morning, temperatures bottomed out at 23, 24, and 28 degrees, respectively, at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington. That’s more in line with the average low temperatures at this point in December than recent readings. This afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid-40s to mark the last full day of astronomical autumn.

By dawn Tuesday, area thermometers will dip into the mid-20s yet again, followed by afternoon highs in the upper 40s. Tomorrow’s skies will be mostly cloudy as low pressure takes shape across northern Florida. As it moves northeastward along the East Coast, that storm system will throw clouds across the Fredericksburg area, but only the Northern Neck has a chance of seeing any precipitation. Even there, amounts will be light as the rain will have a hard time overcoming the very dry air in place.