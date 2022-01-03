FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storm brings snow, frigid temps to Fredericksburg area

A major weather pattern change brought a rude awakening to the first week of the New Year in the Fredericksburg area.

After a December of well-above average warmth today—Monday—brings January reality to the region. As this blog entry was being crafted a rapidly intensifying low pressure is centered over western North Carolina. The exact strength and track of this storm system was difficult for numerical forecast models to latch onto more than 36 hours ahead of time. That is likely due to the overall shift in the jet stream flow which heralded the aforementioned pattern change.

Temperatures at midnight were a trifecta of 46 degree readings at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. By 6:30 this morning, those thermometers had dropped to near freezing, and will remain there much of today thanks to gusty northerly winds yanking cold air into the region. As a result of the temperatures and frozen precipitation, the Fredericksburg vicinity is under a Winter Storm Warning until 4 p.m.