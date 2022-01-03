FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storm brings snow, frigid temps to Fredericksburg area

A major weather pattern change brought a rude awakening to the first week of the New Year in the Fredericksburg area.
After a December of well-above average warmth today—Monday—brings January reality to the region. As this blog entry was being crafted a rapidly intensifying low pressure is centered over western North Carolina. The exact strength and track of this storm system was difficult for numerical forecast models to latch onto more than 36 hours ahead of time. That is likely due to the overall shift in the jet stream flow which heralded the aforementioned pattern change.
Temperatures at midnight were a trifecta of 46 degree readings at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. By 6:30 this morning, those thermometers had dropped to near freezing, and will remain there much of today thanks to gusty northerly winds yanking cold air into the region. As a result of the temperatures and frozen precipitation, the Fredericksburg vicinity is under a Winter Storm Warning until 4 p.m.
Speaking of frozen precipitation, the graphic explains why some areas have seen a mixture of snow and sleet. When temperatures above the ground are above freezing (yellow wedge on the graphic), precipitation begins as snow at cloud level and then melts as it falls. Then it refreezes as it nears the ground, resulting in either sleet or even freezing rain depending on the thickness of the warm air layer.
Precipitation will taper off by mid-afternoon from west to east across the Fredericksburg area. Snow and sleet will accumulate in the 6-10 inch range as temperatures hover near 30 degrees. The clouds will clear enough to allow the sun to reappear before it sets at 5:02 p.m. Those clear skies will contribute to frigid conditions tonight, as local thermometers plummet into the teens by Tuesday morning.
Tomorrow will thus begin very cold, with any wet surfaces having refrozen. Travel on Tuesday morning will be treacherous, as streets and bridges are likely to be icy. Sunny skies will only warm the area into the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon, but the winds will be light and out of the south.
After another chilly morning start, Wednesday’s temperatures will be back to January normals, helping to melt much of the remaining snow piles. Conditions the rest of this week look benign, with no major storms expected.
Careful with that shoveling today!!