It’s often said that the best ability is availability. For the Fredericksburg Grizzlies to reach their full potential this season, they first had to resolve some scheduling conflicts.

“You have a lot of grown men on this team, so you’re asking these grown men who already work full-time jobs to take time away from their families,” said Grizzlies guard Marco Haskins, a former standout on Colonial Forge High School's back-to-back state title teams in 2014 and '15. “We never really had a weekend to where we were all together.”

As a result, the Grizzlies stumbled into the semi-pro Triple Threat Basketball League’s Southern Conference playoffs as the seventh seed.

But then the calendars aligned, spurring Fredericksburg's underdog run to a conference title two weeks ago in Greensboro, N.C.

“A lot of it had to do with seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Grizzlies head coach Alex Goodman said. “Guys had good relationships. That led right into on-court relationships. Everybody kind of bought in.”

After upsetting the conference’s No. 4, No. 2 and top seeds en route to claiming a conference title, the Grizzlies (12-8) dropped a close game to a pro-laden Beltway Bombers squad in the TTBL championship on April 3.

Tutu Lewis led the Grizzlies in scoring, while Haskins, point guard Quinton Morehead and versatile forward Greg Jones all contributed significant minutes during the playoff run. The Grizzlies played their home games at both Fredericksburg Christian School and the YMCA this past spring.

“We’re a fast-paced team,” Goodman said of his current roster. “We have bigs, but we don’t have beef.”

Goodman hopes that winning a conference title will validate the Grizzlies as a professional organization within the Fredericksburg sports community. It also won't hurt when it comes to recruiting talent in future seasons.

“We were in the league for seven years, but it was always, ‘The Grizzlies play, but what do they play for?’ ” Goodman said. “To win a conference championship in a major league, it shows this is something serious. It’s bigger than a little summer league.”