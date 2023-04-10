Fredericksburg Nationals 2023 statistics Apr 10, 2023 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BATTINGName ; Avg. ; AB ; R ; H ; HR ; RBI ; SB ; OPSPITCHINGName ; W-L ; ERA ; SV ; IP ; H ; BB ; SO 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Pedestrian killed after being struck by two cars A 59-year-old Fredericksburg man was killed Thursday night when he was struck by two different vehicles while crossing State Route 2 in Spotsy… Police: Marines break up fight at local restaurant The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is crediting three Marines with preventing a possible stabbing by breaking up an altercation in a county restaur… King George board member injured in 'terrible accident' Supervisor T.C. Collins' car was hit by two trucks as he waited to turn into county government center. Two teens shot in Stafford as nearby schools go into lockdown Stafford County authorities Thursday night were investigating an incident in North Stafford in which two teenage boys were shot. Spotsylvania officials delay decision on 770-unit development A proposed mixed-use development with up to 770 houses, town houses and condominiums was recently put on hold by the Spotsylvania County Board…